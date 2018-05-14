Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RPC (RES)

RPC (NYSE: RES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2018 – RPC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2018 – RPC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RPC, Inc. provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates its business through two business segments- Technical Services and Support Services. Services and products offered by the Company include Cudd Pumping, Coiled Tubing, Snubbing, Nitrogen Units, Thru Tubing Solutions, Wireline, Fluid Pumps, Well Control, Production Rental Tools, Patterson Rental Tools, Patterson Tubular Services and Well Control School. The Company’s products and services can be found throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

5/2/2018 – RPC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2018 – RPC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – RPC had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – RPC was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/26/2018 – RPC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – RPC was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – RPC was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2018 – RPC was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/16/2018 – RPC was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2018 – RPC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2018 – RPC was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – RPC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RPC opened at $18.98 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

Get RPC Inc alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 791.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.