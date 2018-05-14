Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA: FRE):

5/11/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/8/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($96.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €63.00 ($75.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €76.00 ($90.48) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($92.86) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($96.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($70.24) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.85 ($97.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €77.00 ($91.67) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($84.52) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($94.05) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($96.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($84.52) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €63.00 ($75.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/23/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($92.86) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($97.62) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($95.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €88.10 ($104.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($94.05) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €88.10 ($104.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($70.24) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($94.05) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($80.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA opened at €66.72 ($79.43) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($71.62) and a one year high of €80.00 ($95.24).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

