Wedbush Weighs in on Electronic Arts’ Q1 2019 Earnings (EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.71.

Shares of Electronic Arts opened at $132.81 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $99.63 and a 12-month high of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 7,125 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $899,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,879 shares of company stock worth $9,862,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 50.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,629 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 84.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

