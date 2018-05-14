Wedbush Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply opened at $42.24 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

