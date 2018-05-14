Wedbush Comments on AnaptysBio’s Q2 2018 Earnings (ANAB)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities set a $180.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $6.59 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $115.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of AnaptysBio opened at $89.81 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 3.51.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $2,867,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,194,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.