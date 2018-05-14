Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $6.58 Million Holdings in PayPal (PYPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 47,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Waldron LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,927,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,753.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 7,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $590,174.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,061. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

PayPal opened at $79.20 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. PayPal has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

