Wealthfront Inc. Has $879,000 Holdings in eBay (EBAY)

Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,844 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 27,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,281 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Aegis increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, SVP Raymond J. Pittman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $2,619,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $633,868.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,205 shares of company stock worth $15,576,160. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $38.26 on Monday. eBay has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

