Wealthfront Inc. Acquires New Position in Fortive (FTV)

Wealthfront Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive (NYSE:FTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth $194,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $5,394,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,114,303.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortive opened at $75.62 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. ValuEngine raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.