Wealthfront Inc. Acquires 30,466 Shares of Duke Energy (DUK)

Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 580,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 201,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of Duke Energy opened at $77.91 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

