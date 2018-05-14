WD-40 (WDFC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WD-40 earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.180938019324 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of WD-40 opened at $132.90 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.65. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $137.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.49 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of WD-40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

In other WD-40 news, insider Steven A. Brass sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,211 shares in the company, valued at $681,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $581,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

