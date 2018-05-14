Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 51,862 Shares of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,862 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson comprises 1.3% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Willis Towers Watson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,509,608.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

