Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $9.68 Million in Thor Industries (THO) Stock

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,036 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Thor Industries opened at $96.04 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Thor Industries has a one year low of $87.96 and a one year high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.38.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.11.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Towable Recreational Vehicles, Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and Other. The Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Keystone, and KZ.
