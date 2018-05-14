Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $9.68 Million in Thor Industries (THO) Stock

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,036 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of Thor Industries opened at $96.04 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Thor Industries has a one year low of $87.96 and a one year high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Towable Recreational Vehicles, Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and Other. The Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Keystone, and KZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.