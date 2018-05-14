Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 52,689 American Tower Co. (AMT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 187,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,817,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,423,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower opened at $138.86 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $125.24 and a 12 month high of $155.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.02%.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $4,573,147.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $4,110,116.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,595. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

