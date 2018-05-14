Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,215,584 Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,215,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,913,000. Planet Fitness makes up about 4.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 1.24% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PLNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $41.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

PLNT opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.