Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 344,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,248,000. Equity Lifestyle Properties comprises about 3.2% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.39% of Equity Lifestyle Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $89.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $91.94.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.72 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,092.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.56 per share, with a total value of $1,791,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 305,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,042.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2018, we own or have an interest in 406 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 151,323 sites.

