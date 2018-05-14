Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Citigroup (C)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,629,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688,305 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 9,901,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,928 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,730,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16,017.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,414,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,232 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $87.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.