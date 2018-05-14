vSlice Market Capitalization Achieves $3.19 Million (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, vSlice has traded down 18% against the dollar. One vSlice token can now be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. vSlice has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $4,717.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004248 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00764125 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00148441 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00091285 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

