Voxx International (VOXX) Announces Earnings Results

Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.37, reports. Voxx International had a net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%.

Shares of Voxx International traded up $0.05, reaching $5.40, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 154,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,329. Voxx International has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voxx International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voxx International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

