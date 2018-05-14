Vonovia (VONOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Vonovia opened at $23.55 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

