Vodafone (VOD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vodafone (LON: VOD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2018 – Vodafone was given a new GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Vodafone was given a new GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Vodafone had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays.

5/10/2018 – Vodafone was given a new GBX 205 ($2.78) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Vodafone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 255 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Vodafone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Vodafone had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from GBX 300 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.93). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Vodafone had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Vodafone had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/4/2018 – Vodafone was given a new GBX 205 ($2.78) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Vodafone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a GBX 315 ($4.27) price target on the stock.

4/25/2018 – Vodafone was given a new GBX 290 ($3.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2018 – Vodafone had its price target lowered by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 270 ($3.66) to GBX 255 ($3.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2018 – Vodafone was given a new GBX 260 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2018 – Vodafone was given a new GBX 270 ($3.66) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2018 – Vodafone was given a new GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2018 – Vodafone had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 270 ($3.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Vodafone had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 245 ($3.32). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Vodafone had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 220 ($2.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Vodafone was given a new GBX 290 ($3.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Vodafone was given a new GBX 265 ($3.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vodafone opened at GBX 208.68 ($2.83) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Vodafone has a 1 year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.25).

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

