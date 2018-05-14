Viveve Medical (VIVE) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Viveve Medical earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3039604790371 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. 6,119,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.44.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 269.24% and a negative return on equity of 437.98%. equities analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viveve Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.