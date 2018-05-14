Visa (V) President Ryan Mcinerney Sells 38,500 Shares

Visa (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE V opened at $131.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Visa has a 12-month low of $91.36 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Visa to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,292,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $346,532,000 after buying an additional 1,770,488 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 168,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $13,155,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.