Virtusa (VRTU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTU. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Virtusa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,258,319 in the last three months. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth $116,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth $209,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTU traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 193,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

