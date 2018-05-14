VirnetX (VHC) Stock Price Up 6%

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 21,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 427,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VirnetX by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 278,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in VirnetX by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VirnetX by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VirnetX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

