Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Financial Engines (FNGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 378.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Financial Engines worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 242,066 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Engines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,276,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter.

FNGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Financial Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Financial Engines opened at $44.65 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Financial Engines has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Financial Engines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Financial Engines will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bunch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jones sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $502,940.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,512.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,166. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

