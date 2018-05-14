Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.61 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (LCII)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LCI Industries by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Gero acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.29 per share, for a total transaction of $280,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $245,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,195,025 and have sold 8,845 shares worth $982,012. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

LCI Industries stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.05. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $86.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

