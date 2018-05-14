Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 27,400 BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 232,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 176,357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,685,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,905,000 after purchasing an additional 119,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,790. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

