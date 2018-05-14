Vipshop (VIPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,252,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504,552. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vipshop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

