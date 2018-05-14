Village Super Market (VLGEA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $397.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.24. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $417.38 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.58%.

In related news, Director David Judge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $54,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $190,395. 40.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania.

