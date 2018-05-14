Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Churchill Downs worth $46,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,742.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,741. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.20, for a total transaction of $9,492,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,583. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $279.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $162.25 and a fifty-two week high of $285.70.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.80 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

