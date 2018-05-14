Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 410,375 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $45,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,317,000 after buying an additional 342,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,718,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after buying an additional 406,499 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,850,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,899 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,756,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

FOLD stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 563.98%. equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,655.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daphne Quimi sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $114,574.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,082.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,899 shares of company stock worth $1,430,675 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

