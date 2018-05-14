Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 832,799 Viad (VVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viad (NYSE:VVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 832,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.08% of Viad at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Viad opened at $50.15 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Viad has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $61.85.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.48 million. Viad had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

