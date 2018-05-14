Vice Industry Token Price Tops $0.0180 (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $73,173.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004240 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00769864 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00054829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00148657 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00093060 BTC.

Vice Industry Token was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,749,949 tokens. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vice Industry Token’s official website is vicetoken.com . The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken

Vice Industry Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

