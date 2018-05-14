Vialogy (NIPT) Trading Down 7%

Vialogy (LON:NIPT) dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.23 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.10). Approximately 867,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 395,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.11).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Vialogy in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

About Vialogy

Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

