Viacoin Price Tops $1.93 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00022942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, OOOBTC and Binance. Viacoin has a market cap of $44.45 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.01635920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004772 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014632 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016317 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00037919 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,032,469 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinroom, OOOBTC, YoBit, fex, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

