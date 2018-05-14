Verastem (VSTM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verastem earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5475302528446 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Verastem alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Verastem opened at $4.93 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $279.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.