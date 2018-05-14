Ventas (VTR) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 42.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Ventas by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ventas by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,657,000 after purchasing an additional 138,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 9.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $211,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.07. Ventas has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.42 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

