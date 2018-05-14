Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Stake Lowered by 3D Asset Management Inc.

3D Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.3% of 3D Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 3D Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF opened at $105.45 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.