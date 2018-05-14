Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is Truepoint Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 20.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $264,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $140.57 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $120.85 and a 52 week high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

