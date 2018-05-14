Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

VOO stock opened at $250.47 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $216.13 and a one year high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

