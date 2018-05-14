Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Shares Bought by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 1.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 172.3% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $140.31 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $151.28.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

