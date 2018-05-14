Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 251,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,031,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after buying an additional 100,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,705,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,205,000 after buying an additional 149,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 893,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF opened at $45.51 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

