Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in MetLife (MET)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife (NYSE:MET) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 76,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 5.5% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on MetLife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.81.

NYSE:MET opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MetLife has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

In other news, Director Gerald L. Hassell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.18 per share, with a total value of $461,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

