Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (PRF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (BMV:PRF) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense opened at $113.42 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $120.82.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.