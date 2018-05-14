Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,868 Colony NorthStar Credit (CLNC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar Credit (NYSE:CLNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony NorthStar Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Colony NorthStar Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Colony NorthStar Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Colony NorthStar Credit opened at $19.26 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 37.27, a current ratio of 37.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Colony NorthStar Credit has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Colony NorthStar Credit (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Colony NorthStar Credit will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colony NorthStar Credit in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Colony NorthStar Credit Company Profile

Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

