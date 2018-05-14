Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises about 3.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.25% of MarketAxess worth $101,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardiner Nancy B acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock opened at $205.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.57. MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.45 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $7,112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,900 shares of company stock worth $10,454,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

