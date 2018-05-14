Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in HMS Holdings (HMSY)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,701,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,953 shares during the quarter. HMS makes up approximately 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 5.65% of HMS worth $79,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HMS by 12.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 157,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 8.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HMS from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. HMS Holdings has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

