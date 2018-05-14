ValuEngine Upgrades Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Buy

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $351.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.27. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $85.63.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.89 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

