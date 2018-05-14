ValuEngine Upgrades Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) to Sell

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals opened at $6.98 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $92.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.43.
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
