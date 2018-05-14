ValuEngine Upgrades Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) to Sell

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals opened at $6.98 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $92.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

