ValuEngine Lowers Halcon Resources (HK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halcon Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens set a $10.00 target price on Halcon Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Halcon Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Halcon Resources in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Halcon Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halcon Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

Shares of Halcon Resources opened at $4.87 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Halcon Resources has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 117.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Halcon Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darryl Schall acquired 7,000 shares of Halcon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Floyd C. Wilson acquired 50,000 shares of Halcon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,716.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Halcon Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.